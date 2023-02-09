(AUDIO): Columbia’s low unemployment rate highlighted by business leaders, who also face some labor shortages

Columbia’s unemployment rate continues to be one of the lowest in Missouri and the nation.

Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) executive vice president Bernie Andrews says December’s unemployment rate for Columbia/Boone County was 1.7 percent.



“Which is the second-lowest in the country behind Madison, Wisconsin,” Andrews says.

Andrews briefed business and community leaders during Wednesday’s REDI board meeting at the Blue Note. He says almost 99,000 people were employed in Columbia/Boone County in December, while about 1,700 were unemployed.

Mr. Andrews tells 939 the Eagle that some area businesses are dealing with labor shortages.

“This has been tight, a tight time. But that’s pretty much across the country, everyone is dealing a little bit with the labor shortage. But as we go into some uncertain times ahead, (I’m) starting to hear a little bit about some layoffs. So there’s good job opportunities for people that are looking for jobs,” says Andrews.

Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Waner, Boone County Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick, Boone County southern district commissioner Justin Aldred, CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood and other community and business leaders listened to Mr. Andrews’ report, as did other REDI board members.