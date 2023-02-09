(AUDIO): Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe discusses foreign ownership of Missouri farmland on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe (R) is a vocal supporter of bipartisan legislation that limits foreign ownership of Missouri farmland to half of one percent, from the one percent current restriction in state statute. The Missouri House Agriculture Policy Committee has voted 20-0 to send the bill to the House floor. Lt. Governor Kehoe tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that America’s enemies shouldn’t be allowed to own Missouri farmland. Kehoe also tells listeners that a campaign ad from 2022 Missouri Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Trudy Busch Valentine about this issue was misleading: