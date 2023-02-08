Broadband emerges as major issue during Columbia-Boone County ARPA discussions

Boone County’s presiding commissioner says broadband is a priority for everyone.

Expanding broadband was one of the biggest topics of Tuesday’s discussion between Boone County commissioners and Columbia’s city council during a work session on federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars:



“The national level, certainly the state level, what DED just got finished awarding over $250-million in projects. And I know the governor is recommending an additional $250-million in the FY (fiscal year) 2024 budget. And so, the counties they’re very excited to see that,” Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick tells 939 the Eagle.

Mr. Kendrick says commissioners have recently had good conversations with broadband providers who have been awarded ARPA money. Northern District county commissioner Janet Thompson tells the audience that she has to drive to Centralia’s McDonalds to do zoom calls. That’s due to the lack of broadband in rural Boone County and across mid-Missouri.

We also heard concerns about broadband issues in the city of Columbia as well. City manager De’Carlon Seewood tells 939 the Eagle that he shares those concerns as well.