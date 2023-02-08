(AUDIO): Missouri sports wagering legislation hearing set for this evening

A Missouri House committee will hear testimony Wednesday evening in Jefferson City on legislation to legalize sports wagering.

The bipartisan bill is sponsored by veteran State Rep. Phil Christofanelli (R-St. Peters), a senior member of the House in the term limits era.

“That used to be a novel idea, but almost every other state has done it at this point. I’ve been filing it for four or five years now,” Rep. Christofanelli says.



Representative Christofanelli spoke recently on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.” He wants the controversial issue of slot machines addressed separately.

“I like to take one issue at a time and try to get something done for the people back home,” says Christofanelli.

The Missouri House Emerging Issues Committee will hear House Bill 581 at 5 pm. Bill opponents include State Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch (R-Hallsville), who worries about the impact of gambling addiction. Christofanelli tells listeners that people like sports wagering and that it’s good for the state and good for consumers.

