Power lines that cross I-70 near Columbia to be removed tonight; I-70 to close briefly

Boone Electric crews plan to remove these power lines near the Sorrels overpass west of Columbia on February 8, 2023 (2023 photo courtesy of Boone Electric’s Josh Booth)

Mid-Missouri motorists can expect some delays tonight on I-70 west of the Sorrels overpass near Columbia, weather permitting.

Boone Electric crews plan to remove a power line that stretches across the interstate, which will close both lanes in each direction at about 10 pm. This is at mile marker 122.

Boone Electric tells 939 the Eagle the traffic will be shut down for about ten minutes, to protect the safety of line workers and drivers. Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for any updates on this project throughout the day.

