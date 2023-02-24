(AUDIO): Radiothon continues through 6 this evening

A new physician at Children’s Hospital in Columbia is a 2007 graduate of Jefferson City (JC) high school.

Dr. Tyler Severance is a specialist in pediatric hematology-oncology. He tells 939 the Eagle’s “Randy Tobler show” that he’s had a blast at Children’s hospital.



“Patients here are just … they’re unique and wonderful in so many ways. And I’ve really enjoyed being part of the pediatric blood and cancer team. And I’m excited to be here and hopefully give a little of that back,” Dr. Severance says.

MU Health’s Kristin Fritschie tells 939 the Eagle that a Columbia donor has just made “an anonymous sizable” donation, and that donations are being tripled through 9 am. We’ve also received a $1,000 donation and several $500 donation. Ms. Fritschie tells 939 the Eagle that every penny counts. All of the money that’s raised stays in mid-Missouri to help pediatric and adolescent patients at the hospital.

Dr. Severance is also encouraging you to donate to 939 the Eagle’s Radiothon. He notes MU Health is currently building a new $200-million Children’s Hospital near Hitt and Lake streets.

“But what the Children’s Miracle Network does is it fills it in with the community. And it fills it in and makes it not just a hospital but a home,” Dr. Severance says.

The new hospital is being built on MU Health’s main hospital campus and is expected to open in 2024.

939 the Eagle and four other Zimmer stations are broadcasting live until 6 pm today.