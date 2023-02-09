Columbia bridge murder suspect to appear in court on Friday

A man charged with throwing a Columbia woman to her death from the Highway 63 overpass over Clark lane in October is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.

Boone County prosecutors have charged 32-year-old Jessie Williams with first degree murder for the horrific killing of 24-year-old Kaylen Ann Schmit. Columbia Police say Schmit was thrown to her death from the overpass, which is near the Clark lane Steak ‘n Shake and Bob Evans. The Columbia Police Department’s probable cause statement says the victim was thrown 38 feet to her death. Court documents obtained by 939 the Eagle say Schmit suffered severe spine injuries and had internal bleeding.

CPD’s probable cause statement quotes two witnesses who allegedly observed Williams trying to throw the victim off the bridge. Missouri’s Probation and Parole Board revoked Williams’ parole after Schmit’s death, and Williams is currently incarcerated at the maximum-security prison in southeast Missouri’s Charleston. He’ll remain in prison as he awaits trial.

Williams was paroled from prison on August 8, less than two months before Schmit’s murder. He served four years of a seven year prison sentence for the brutal 2018 attack of an elderly Columbia homeless man inside a tent.