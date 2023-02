You may see a lot of emergency vehicles and personnel in North Jefferson City today from 1 – 4pm. Fire, police and other emergency responders are doing a drill simulating the release of hazardous materials at the Highway 63 – 54 interchange. Agencies from Cole, Callaway and Boone Counties are all taking part. The drill is only a training event and no chemicals, real or simulated, will be released. ‘This is ONLY a drill.”