Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
Heavy law enforcement presence near Jefferson City on Wednesday is part of training exercise

Heavy law enforcement presence near Jefferson City on Wednesday is part of training exercise

Boone County’s Office of Emergency Management and other mid-Missouri law enforcement agencies are alerting motorists that they will see a high volume of first responders near Highways 63 and 54 in northern Jefferson City this afternoon.

It’s all part of a hazardous material training exercise, and will take place from 1-4. The Columbia fire department, Jefferson City fire department, Holts Summit fire department and the Cole County Sheriff’s department are just a few of the agencies that will be participating today.

You’re being asked to not call 911, unless you’re reporting an actual emergency. The training will take place in the old Cedar City neighborhood, and the Boone County Office of Emergency Management says it’s open to the public.

© Copyright 2023, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer