(AUDIO): Large crowds expected in Kansas City for Super Bowl parade; Governor Parson to speak at Chiefs rally

Kansas City officials are warning about “significant travel delays” today, as massive crowds are expected for the Chiefs Kingdom Champions parade.

It begins at noon at 6th and Grand and will end at Union Station. Missouri Governor Mike Parson will participate in today’s parade. He’s back from Sunday’s Super Bowl in Arizona. The governor tells 939 the Eagle that it was a great win for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, and a great atmosphere at State Farm Stadium.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Parson-Chiefs-1.mp3

“You know for me it was kind of pretty special because it was the 57th Super Bowl and I’m the 57th governor of Missouri. So, self-serving but it was just a huge day for me to be able to say that, ” Parson says.

Governor Parson describes the Chiefs as Missouri’s team. He notes the Chiefs have been dominant since he became governor in June 2018.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Parson-Chiefs-2.mp3

“But we’ve been in the (AFC) championship game every year that I’ve been governor. We’ve been to three Super Bowls, won two of those Super Bowls. And so to win the 57th one and be the 57th governor is kind of icing on the cake,” says Parson.

Many Kansas City-area schools have canceled classes today. SEMA’s Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team and Kansas City firefighters are providing on-site medical support during today’s celebrations.