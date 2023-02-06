Mid-Missouri man faces life prison sentences for child sex crimes

The prosecutor in mid-Missouri’s Audrain County is praising a jury’s verdict to convict a Mexico, Missouri man of numerous sex-related crimes against two children.

36-year-old Gregory Saulnier has been convicted of rape, sodomy and six other counts. Audrain County prosecutor Jacob Shellabarger says the two victims were girls, one less than 12 and one less than 15.

Prosecutor Shellabarger says Saulnier faces a minimum of two consecutive life sentences. Shellabarger says the jury delivered a powerful message that when children are hurt in our community, the community will hold the guilty accountable and ensure a fair trial.

The prosecutor also praises the Mid-Mo chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA), saying they provided long-lasting support to the survivors in this case. Shellabarger says the sex crimes happened between 2020 and 2021 in Mexico. Prosecutor Shellabarger blasts Saulnier, saying the defendant “absolutely took no responsibility for his crimes and repeatedly called the survivors liars.”