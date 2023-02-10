Missouri’s Capitol dome to be lit red and gold tonight

Jefferson City-area motorists and people heading to the Lake of the Ozarks will notice the State Capitol dome shining red and gold starting tonight, under an order from the governor to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl appearance.

The Chiefs are making their third Super Bowl appearance in four years.

Governor Mike Parson’s spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, tells 939 the Eagle that the Capitol dome will be red and gold tonight. The governor is predicting a 30-27 Chiefs Super Bowl win, saying Arizona hasn’t ever seen heat like this.