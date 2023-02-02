Moniteau County Sheriff: 100 fentanyl capsules seized after traffic stop in mid-Missouri

A Moniteau County judge describes three suspects arrested in this week’s fentanyl case in High Point as a danger to the community. Judge Aaron Martin has ordered all three suspects to be jailed without bond.

Moniteau County sheriff’s deputies arrested 21-year-old Cameron Upton and his two passengers, Caleb Jackson and Landon McKinley, during a Tuesday traffic stop in High Point, which is 11 miles south of California, Missouri.

Moniteau County Sheriff Tony Wheatley tells 939 the Eagle that about 100 fentanyl capsules have been recovered. Deputies allegedly found more fentanyl and meth hidden on Jackson, at the jail.

Sheriff Wheatley says there have been very little issues with fentanyl in Moniteau County in the past. He describes fentanyl as a very powerful and deadly drug, adding that “you can count on us doing everything within our power to keep this drug out of the county and away from our children.”