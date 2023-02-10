MU Health to offer free heart screenings on Saturday in Columbia

You have an opportunity to receive free heart health screenings in Columbia on Saturday.

February is American Heart month, and MU Health Care has organized a free heart screening event tomorrow morning from 7-10 at the ARC on West Ash. They’ll offer free screenings for AFib, blood pressure and body mass index. Atrial fibrillation happens when the electrical signals in your heart become irregular, which can lead to a stroke or heart failure.

MU Health will also provide medicine checks for you tomorrow, so you’ll want to bring a list of your current medications. There will also be heart-healthy cooking demonstrations. Cardiologists will also be on-site to answer your questions.