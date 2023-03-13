Listen to KWOS Live
Man on the run after Hermann cop shooting

MSHP – Troop F Update: Both injured Hermann officers were transported to area hospitals. Unfortunately, we are saddened to announce the passing of Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith, who succumbed to his injuries. The second officer is in serious but stable condition.

Law officers are searching for a gunman who’s accused shooting two Hermann police officers Sunday night. The shootings happened at a Caseys in Hermann shortly after 9pm. 35 – year old Kenneth Lee Simpson is thought to have left the scene in a black Jeep Wrangler Missouri license – RF5 A0P. reports say one officer was shot in the head. The other was shot in the chest. There’s no word on their condition.

