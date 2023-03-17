UPDATE: Eastbound I-70 passing lane near Columbia closed after multiple crashes

The passing lane on heavily-traveled eastbound I-70 near the Sorrels overpass just west of Columbia remains closed at this hour.

There have been several crashes this morning near the 123-mile marker, which is near Midway Golf and Games. A flatbed truck crashed and caught fire this morning, and there has been at least one other crash in the area.

Boone County Joint Communications tells 939 the Eagle that the eastbound I-70 passing lane is still closed at the scene. The driving lane is open, but traffic is still heavy.

Avoid the area if possible.