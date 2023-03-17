Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
UPDATE: Eastbound I-70 passing lane near Columbia closed after multiple crashes

UPDATE: Eastbound I-70 passing lane near Columbia closed after multiple crashes

Eastbound I-70’s passing lane near the Sorrels overpass just west of Columbia remains closed. A flatbed truck has crashed, causing traffic problems (March 17, 2023 photo courtesy of 939 the Eagle listener JC Roney)

The passing lane on heavily-traveled eastbound I-70 near the Sorrels overpass just west of Columbia remains closed at this hour.

There have been several crashes this morning near the 123-mile marker, which is near Midway Golf and Games. A flatbed truck crashed and caught fire this morning, and there has been at least one other crash in the area.

Boone County Joint Communications tells 939 the Eagle that the eastbound I-70 passing lane is still closed at the scene. The driving lane is open, but traffic is still heavy.

Avoid the area if possible.

© Copyright 2023, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer