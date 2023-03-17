Mizzou forces eight turnovers in first NCAA Tournament win since 2010

The Missouri Tiger men’s basketball team has won its first NCAA Tournament game since beating Clemson in 2010. Mizzou beats Mountain West power Utah State 76-65 in first-round action.

The Tiger defense was outstanding. Utah State averages nine three pointers a game, and were 0-11 from three. That’s the difference in the game.

Mizzou improves to 25-9, earning their 25th win for the first time in 11 years. Mizzou will battle #15 seed Princeton Saturday evening in Sacramento. Princeton upset #2-seed Arizona on Thursday.

Tipoff is set for 5:10 central time on Saturday. You can hear it on Zimmer Central Bank Tiger Network flagship station KCMQ (FM 96.7) with Mike Kelly and Chris Gervino and see it on TNT with Brad Nessler and former NBA star Brendan Haywood.