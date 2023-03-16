Listen to KWOS Live
Mizzou to face Utah State in NCAA Tournament action

Mizzou Arena in Columbia was sold out for the December 10, 2022 game against Kansas (file photo courtesy of Mizzou Athletics associate director for strategic communications Jason Veniskey)

The Missouri Tigers will battle Mountain West powerhouse Utah State today in NCAA tournament first-round action.

The 24-9 Tigers are red-hot, winning five of their last six games. They’re led by All-SEC first team honoree Kobe Brown, who’s averaging 16 points a game. Mizzou has had its most wins since they won 30 games in 2011-12. The UM Board of Curators have approved a contract extension for head basketball coach Dennis Gates. The contract extension is through the 2028-29 season. Coach Gates’ annual salary will increase to $4-million next season, with $100,000 increases each season after that.

This is the 23rd NCAA tournament appearance for Utah State. The Aggies have been in the tournament 11 times in the past 24 years. They average nine three-pointers a game and have five players who average double figures. Utah State is led by shooting sensation Steven Ashworth, who’s sixth in the nation in three-point percentage.

Mizzou has three players who average double figures: Kobe Brown (16), D’Moi Hodge (15) and DeAndre Gholston (11).

Tipoff is set for 12:40 central time at the Golden 1 Center. You can listen to today’s game on Zimmer Central Bank Tiger Network flagship station KCMQ (FM 96.7). Mike Kelly and Chris Gervino have the call on the Central Bank Tiger Network from Learfield. You can also watch it on TNT with Brad Nessler and and former NBA star Brendan Haywood.

