UPDATE: One Hermann detective shot to death, another wounded at a Casey’s

Missouri state troopers are urging you to be on the lookout for the suspect who allegedly shot two Hermann police officers at a Casey’s Sunday night. One of the officers has fdied.

State troopers say Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith has died from his injuries. The second officer is in serious but stable condition, according to a Patrol tweet.

A blue alert has been issued and authorities are searching for 35-year-old Kenneth Lee Simpson, who’s described as a white male, about five feet ten and weighing 185 pounds. He was last seen driving a black Jeep Wrangler with license plate RF5AOP.

Reporter Kennedy Miller from our news partner KMIZ is in Hermann this morning and reporters there are at least three police cars leading up to Casey’s, along with three Patrol vehicles and three sheriff’s cars. Kennedy also reports there are currently two police officers patrolling the bridge leading into Hermann.