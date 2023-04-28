Jefferson City’s historic Lincoln University renames hall after former LU president

Founders Hall at Jefferson City’s historic Lincoln University (LU) has been renamed for Dr. James Frank, the longtime leader and former president of LU.

Dr. Frank served as Lincoln’s president from 1973 to 1982, working with then-Missouri Governors Kit Bond (R) and Joe Teasdale (D) to help secure more state funding for LU. Lincoln president Dr. John Moseley describes the renaming as a fitting tribute to a man whose life was a testimony of what it means to be a true Lincolnite.

The president of Lincoln University’s board of curators in Jefferson City hopes the renaming of Founders Hall to Dr. James Frank Hall will inspire everyone who passes through it.

Dr. Frank graduated with honors from LU in 1953 and served as Lincoln’s president from 1973 to 1982. Lincoln experienced stability during that timeframe, with four percent enrollment growth from 1973 to 1984.

Dr. Frank died in 2019.