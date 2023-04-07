(AUDIO): Missouri’s attorney general vows to hold people accountable on now-closed Mexico and Fulton hospitals

Missouri’s attorney general says his office will use every legal mechanism at their disposal to find justice for those impacted by the closing of the Mexico and Fulton hospitals.

General Andrew Bailey is referring to allegations from former Mexico hospital employee Marissa Hagedorn and from State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) that money was taken out of hospital employees’ checks for health care, but the company didn’t pay the insurance premiums.



“The Missouri Merchandising Practices Act is a statute that provides the attorney general’s office with enforcement authority to protect consumers from fraudulent business practices. That’s one method that’s often used in these types of instances. That process is laborious, it takes time. It’s lengthy,” Bailey says.

Attorney General Bailey tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that his office’s investigation continues. He is vowing to hold people accountable.

General Bailey’s office has launched what are called a CID into the now-closed hospitals. A CID is a civil investigative demand and is essentially a subpoena power.