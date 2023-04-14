(AUDIO): Several mid-Missouri companies will be represented at Wednesday’s “Buy Missouri” day in Jefferson City

Missouri’s lieutenant governor is inviting everyone to Wednesday’s Buy Missouri Day at the Statehouse in Jefferson City.

Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe (R) says more than 30 Buy Missouri members will be in the Capitol’s third floor Rotunda from 10 am to 2 pm.



“We have 541 members around the state. 98 (of Missouri’s 114) counties are represented and over 16,000 Missourians work for our Buy Missouri companies,” Kehoe says.

He says the Buy Missouri program promotes products that are manufactured, grown, processed or made in Missouri. He tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that several mid-Missouri companies will be represented on Wednesday.

“PEPCO up in Moberly is a great local company. They make STEM lab equipment desks and products for schools all over the country literally in North America. They’re a fantastic company. Honeysuckle Acres out of Hickory Hill. Raw Roots out of Columbia,” Kehoe says.

PEPCO stands for Patton Educational Products Company (PEPCO). It was founded in 1989 by Lewis Patton and his son, David.