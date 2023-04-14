NWS: Baseball-sized hail is possible Saturday in Columbia/Jefferson City

The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning about severe thunderstorms that are expected Saturday afternoon and early evening in mid-Missouri.

The NWS in St. Louis says baseball-sized hail is possible, along with wind gusts of up to 60 and 70 miles per hour.

National Weather Service St. Louis meteorologist Matt Beitscher tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia, Jefferson City and Fulton could see severe weather Saturday between 4 and 8 pm. Beitscher says large hail stones are possible and says tornadoes can’t be ruled out. He encourages everyone to stay alert and to have a severe weather plan.

The NWS also encourages you to have multiple ways to receive warnings. Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated weather information, and have fresh batteries with your radio.