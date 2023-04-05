Cole County / JCMO winners and losers

17 – percent of Cole County voters went to the polls. Ron Fitzwater is Jefferson City’s new mayor. He was the only candidate running. Jeff Ahlers defeats incumbent Ward 1 Councilman David Kemna. Aaron Mealy beats former councilman Edie Vogel in Ward 2. Scott Spencer is re-elected over Treaka Williams in the 3rd Ward. And Mark Schwartz wins the 5th Ward over Alicia Edwards.

The Jefferson City Schools “Kids First” bond issue passed. Brad Bates, Scott Hovis and Suzanne Luther win the three seats on the Jefferson City School Board.

Former Police Chief Steve Myers is elected as Fulton’s new mayor.

Ashland’s public safety sales tax passed.

The marijuana sales tax issues in Jefferson City and Cole County passed as did the issues in many other cities and counties.