Will trans bills pass this session?

Time is running out at the State Capitol. The 2023 session wraps up in just a couple of weeks. Senator Travis Fitzwater hopes the Missouri House can get the two high – profile transgender bills across the finish line …

Lawmakers have been debating both bills all session long. One deals with banning transgender athletes from playing on girls’ sports teams. The other seeks to limit access to transgender health care for Missourians under 21.

The Governor says if the bills don’t make it, he’ll call lawmakers back for a special session.