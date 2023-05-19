1,331 students to graduate from CPS high schools this weekend

Columbia Public Schools (CPS) Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood will be at all four CPS high school graduation ceremonies during the next two days, starting this (Friday) morning with Douglass high school’s graduation at Missouri Theatre.

82 Douglass seniors will graduate at 10 this morning. Hickman’s 422 graduates will walk across the stage at 7 this evening at Mizzou Arena. Battle and Rock Bridge seniors graduate tomorrow at Mizzou Arena: Battle at 11 am and Rock Bridge at 6 pm.

CPS spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark tells 939 the Eagle that tickets are not required at the graduations, and that’s why the larger ones are held at Mizzou Arena. She says CPS will have live streams.

