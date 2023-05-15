2023 Missouri Legislature wraps up work

Ap — Republicans passed several attention-grabbing priorities before Friday’s last day, including budgeting a whopping $2.8 billion to expand Interstate 70 to three lanes across the state.

Lawmakers also voted to ban minors from receiving puberty blockers, hormones, and gender-affirming surgeries. If signed by Parson, which is expected, the bill also would affect some adults. Medicaid won’t cover any gender-affirming care in the state, and surgery will no longer be available to prisoners and inmates.

Another bill passed by lawmakers would ban transgender student-athletes from joining girls’ and women’s teams from kindergarten through college, both at public and private schools. Schools that allow transgender girls and women to play on such teams would lose state funding.

Both proposals would take effect Aug. 28 and expire in 2027.

Senators passed no legislation Friday as Republican Sen. Bill Eigel held up work in what he said was a last-ditch effort to pass legislation cutting personal property taxes.