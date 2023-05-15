Listen to KWOS Live
Lt. Governor Kehoe weighs in on just completed legislative session

You Mid – Missouri state government workers could be one of the biggest winners of the just – completed legislative session. Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe presides over the Missouri Senate. He says the 8.7 – percent cost of living adjustment really helps state employees …

Kehoe, who is the former chairman of the Highway and Transportation Commission, says the approval of nearly $3 – billion to expand I – 70 to 6 lanes statewide is huge.

Lawmakers passed a record $50 – billion dollar budget for the upcoming year.

