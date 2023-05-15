GoCOMO is 11 full-time drivers short, Columbia officials say

Columbia’s city council will hear a detailed GoCOMO transit report tonight, which says the physical and mental wellbeing of its drivers is being taxed due to mandatory overtime.

Columbia Public Works says there continues to be a shortage of 11 full-time drivers, which means current drivers are working a mandatory 12-hour overtime schedule. GoCOMO plans to combine the current six fixed bus routes to three, due to the staffing shortage. That will begin in 2023.

The three-page report says city spokeswoman Sydney Olsen has developed a communications plan about the combined routes, which will start in August. The communications plan includes signage inside the buses, fliers and releases to the news media.

City human resources staff is also in discussions with Moberly Area Community College (MACC) regarding a class offering for potential drivers to earn a CDL and necessary license endorsements for driving a bus.