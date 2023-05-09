A tax break for Missouri seniors?

(AP) — Missouri’s senior homeowners would be spared from rate hikes on property taxes under a bill passed by state lawmakers Monday.

If signed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson, it would be up to counties to approve the property tax breaks. The freeze on property tax rates would only apply to the primary residences of people age 65 and older.

The legislation also would end state taxes on Social Security benefits beginning in 2024. Currently, Missouri residents only pay taxes on Social Security if they make more than $85,000 a year or, if married, they make $100,000 a year or more. Lawmakers extended the tax break to all seniors.