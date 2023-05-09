Investigation continues over allegations of excessive police use of force in CoMo

(AP) — Two police officers in Columbia are under investigation after someone posted video online showing one of the officers repeatedly punching a man as police had him pinned to the ground.

Columbia police Chief Geoff Jones asked the Boone County Sheriff’s Department to conduct a criminal investigation into his officers’ actions early Sunday morning while they were responding to a disturbance outside a bar. The Columbia Police Department will also conduct an internal investigation.

The video last about 9 seconds and shows one officer pinning a man to the ground while a second officer punches the man in the face five times, causing the man to bleed. He was also Tased.