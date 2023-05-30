(AUDIO): Missouri state treasurer Vivek Malek appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri state treasurer Vivek Malek has completed his first 100 days in office. He joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” to discuss that and the federal debt ceiling debate on Capitol Hill. Treasurer Malek is praising the MOScholars program, saying it’s helped more than 1,500 students. He tells listeners that parents should decide how to school their children, not what he calls government bureaucrats. He also says the MOBUCKS program has been shut down after hitting its $800-million cap. He says MOBUCKS has helped farmers and others deal with inflation issues: