(AUDIO): Special Olympics Missouri needs volunteers for state summer games

More than 1,000 athletes, coaches, volunteers and Unified partners from across Missouri are expected to be in Columbia for the Special Olympics Missouri State Summer Games next month.

They’ll take place from June 2-4 at Mizzou and at Hickman high school. Special Olympics spokesman Andrew Kauffman says they’re seeking volunteers for the event.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Andrew-Specialolympics-1.mp3

“For those who haven’t volunteered at an event, this is an amazing first time to go out and volunteer at an event. Anybody, we say Special Olympics Missouri is for everybody, whether you’re an athlete, whether you’re a unified partner, volunteer coach, anybody can participate in Special Olympics Missouri,” Kauffman says.

Mr. Kauffman spoke to our Zimmer sister station Clear-99. This year’s state summer games will feature four sports: volleyball, swimming, powerlifting and track and field. He says there are numerous volunteer opportunities.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Andrew-Specialolympics-2.mp3

“There’s timing for swimming, there’s judging for swimming, there’s timing for track and field as well. Powerlifting, that one is a little bit more, you have to have maybe a certain skillset to do powerlifting. But opening ceremonies we have setup,” Kauffman says.

The games will kick off with the opening ceremony on Friday June 2 at 7 pm at MizzouRec. Clear 99’s Liz and Scotty will emcee the program, and the Golden Girls will be there as well. In addition to seeking volunteers, Special Olympics also encourages the entire community to come out and support the athletes who will participate. Anyone interested in volunteering should check somo.org