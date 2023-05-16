Missouri’s governor touts new website for suicide and crisis calls

Missouri’s governor says a new website provides critical information for anyone who may be experiencing a mental health, suicide or substance use crisis.

The website is missouri988.org and it’s been launched by the Missouri 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Governor Mike Parson says the 988 crisis call line created a more streamlined and effective resource for Missourians in behavioral health crisis.

The 988 phone number went live nationwide in July 2022. Governor Parson says it has routed thousands of individuals to local, trained crisis specialists at Missouri’s 988 centers.