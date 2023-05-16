Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
Missouri’s governor touts new website for suicide and crisis calls

Missouri’s governor touts new website for suicide and crisis calls

Missouri’s governor signs bipartisan legislation into law on April 27, 2023, flanked by State Rep. Brenda Shields (R-St. Joseph), left, and State Sen. Karla Eslinger (R-Wasola) (April 27, 2023 file photo courtesy of the governor’s Flickr page)

Missouri’s governor says a new website provides critical information for anyone who may be experiencing a mental health, suicide or substance use crisis.

The website is missouri988.org and it’s been launched by the Missouri 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Governor Mike Parson says the 988 crisis call line created a more streamlined and effective resource for Missourians in behavioral health crisis.

The 988 phone number went live nationwide in July 2022. Governor Parson says it has routed thousands of individuals to local, trained crisis specialists at Missouri’s 988 centers.

© Copyright 2023, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer