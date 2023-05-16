Mizzou AD Reed-Francois to keynote Zonta luncheon; Stephanie Bell is a nominee

A few hundred people are expected to pack Jefferson City’s Capital Plaza Hotel for today’s (Tuesday) Zonta Women of Achievement yellow rose luncheon, which is taking place at Capitol Plaza Hotel.

The luncheon begins at 11:30 am. “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” co-host Stephanie Bell, a Jefferson City attorney and Ashland alderwoman, is a nominee, along with nine other women.

Longtime United Way of Central Missouri director Linda McAnany will be presented with a Weldon lifetime achievement award. The award is named for Mrs. William Weldon, the former publisher of the “Jefferson City News-Tribune.”

Mizzou athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois will be the celebration speaker. This year’s theme is ”celebrating women without limits.” The Zonta Club of Jefferson City was founded in 1947.

