(AUDIO): U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R-Raymore) discusses debt ceiling, AM radio issues and new Columbia district office on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

President Joe Biden (D) tweeted yesterday that “MAGA House Republicans are threatening a default that that could cost us millions of jobs and trigger a recession,” while they protect tax breaks for the wealthy and corporations. U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R-Raymore) says President Biden is the one threatening default, saying the House passed a debt ceiling raise. President Biden and U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California) will meet this afternoon on the debt ceiling, ahead of the deadline. Congressman Alford spoke about the issue in detail this morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”. His district includes part of Columbia as well as Hallsville, Sedalia, Clinton, Fort Leonard Wood and Waynesville. He also supports bipartisan efforts to keep AM radio in new cars, noting the numerous rural stations in his 24-county west-central Missouri district. Congressman Alford says AM radio is critical for rural Missouri news and severe weather coverage. He also says a new Columbia district office will open this summer: