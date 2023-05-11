Cole County judge: Binder Park trail suspect is a danger to the community

Court documents say a Jefferson City man who allegedly tried to rape and sodomize a woman who was walking along a secluded trail at Binder park were complete strangers.

Cole County Judge Brian Stumpe has denied bond for 26-year-old Jacob Wayne Beul, describing him as a danger to the community.

Beul is charged with attempted rape and attempted sodomy for the alleged incident, which happened Monday afternoon at about 4:15 at Binder park, which is a large park that has a lot of wooded and secluded areas. The Jefferson City Police Department’s probable cause statement says Beul approached the woman to ask if he could walk with her at the park. Court documents say that once out of sight of vehicles or people, Beul began to touch the victim on the shoulders and tell her she was sexy. Beul is accused of grabbing the victim and asking her to perform oral sex.

The victim pushed Beul away. She was scared that she was going to be raped, according to the probable cause statement. Beul was captured at a nearby Dollar General.