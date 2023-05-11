Transgender bills advance at the Capitol

(AP) — Missouri lawmakers approved significant restrictions on transgender people on Wednesday, sending the Republican governor measures that would ban gender-affirming health care and prevent transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams.

Transgender minors in Missouri no longer would have access to puberty blockers, hormones or gender-affirming surgery under legislation passed by the Republican-led legislature Wednesday. The ban also affects some adults — Medicaid health care won’t cover any gender-affirming care in the state, and surgery will no longer be available to prisoners and inmates.

The ban on participating in female sports teams would apply from kindergarten through college, both at public and private schools.

Both measures would expire in 2027.