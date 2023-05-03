Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons has new CFO

One of the largest construction companies in mid-Missouri and statewide has a new chief financial officer.

Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons has named Dan Hoover as the new CFO. Mr. Hoover replaces Keith Bennett, who has served in that position for the past 22 years.

Emery Sapp and Sons has about 2,500 employees and have been involved in numerous major projects in Columbia. Those projects include the new $200-million Swift Foods plant on Route B, the Midway Golf and Games project and the Old Hawthorne North development.

Emery Sapp and Sons was started in 1972 by Billy Sapp, who had one backhoe at the time.