CPD: Juvenile suspect detained after deadly south Columbia robbery

Columbia police say a second suspect is in custody in connection to a deadly robbery this week.

Officers said Thursday that a juvenile suspect was detained on Tuesday, and is facing charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

Janet Jago, 72, was shot and killed during the robbery on East Tayside Circle in south Columbia on Monday. Authorities had already located another suspect, Jermaine Burnett, 32. He was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside Forest Village apartments near Providence on Tuesday following a long standoff with authorities.