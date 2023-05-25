Eight candidates have applied for CPS board opening

Eight candidates are hoping to be appointed to the Columbia Public Schools board soon.

ABC 17 reports former school board members Jan Mees and Della Streaty-Wilhoit have applied to take the seat left vacant by Katherine Sasser, who resigned earlier this month. Former state rep Chuck Bayse and John Potter, who ran for school board last month, are also applying for the seat. The candidate list also includes Andrea Lisenby, who ran for a board seat last year, as well as Phil Stroessner, James Patterson, and Frank Aten.

Applications for the spot are being accepted through May 31. The board will start interviewing candidates in June.