Felon with Ties to Kansas City/Columbia Pleads Guilty to Murder in Deadly Columbia Burglary

Missouri’s attorney general says a convicted felon who broke into a retired FBI agent’s home in south Columbia in 2020 during a deadly burglary is heading to prison, after pleading guilty to second degree murder.

Attorney General Andrew Bailey says 31-year-old Fabian Goldman has been sentenced to 14 years for second degree murder and 15 years for burglary. The Missouri Department of Corrections website says Goldman’s sentence is 15 years, and he’ll have to serve at least 85 percent of that before he’s eligible for parole. Goldman is currently incarcerated at the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center. He’ll move to a maximum-security prison in the next few months.

General Bailey says the retired FBI agent exercised his lawful right to defend himself, his wife and his home and shot both burglars, including Goldman. The other burglar involved in the home invasion was killed, and Goldman survived. Previous 939 the Eagle reporting says the incident happened on Bentpath Drive off West Old Plank Road.

The retired FBI agent’s wife has written an emotional victim impact statement to the court, supporting the plea agreement. She notes Goldman was paroled from prison for previous crimes 36 hours before the deadly burglary. The wife writes that “the shock of that night has left us and our neighbors feeling totally violated.” The wife also writes that her granddaughter has asked “are the bad guys going to come back?”