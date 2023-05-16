UPDATE: Two Columbia officers seen in video outside Harpo’s leaving CPD

The two Columbia police officers that are seen in a video that surfaced on social media from outside Harpo’s last week are apparently no longer employed by CPD.

Columbia city spokeswoman Sydney Olsen tells 939 the Eagle that it is her understanding that the officers involved in the incident are no longer employed by the city or will cease employment with the city this Friday, May 19.

The attorney for the two officers, Don Weaver, tells our news partner KMIZ that the officers voluntarily resigned.

A video surfaced on social media of an officer punching a subject who was on the ground several times in the face. Our news partner KMIZ reports the video shows Officer Gardner Pottorff punching the subject five times, while Officer Keenen Shouse was attempting to hold the man down.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a criminal investigation, at the request of Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones. The chief has said that he has a high expectation that officers act appropriately when using force, adding that they’re expected to intervene when they observe force that it not to these standards.

As for Counselor Weaver, he tells KMIZ that his prediction is that the officers will be cleared of wrongdoing.