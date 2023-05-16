Columbia’s city council briefed on GoCOMO bus driver shortage

Columbia Public Works officials say staff is currently in discussions with Moberly Area Community College (MACC) in efforts to alleviate the bus driver shortage.

Public Works delivered a three-page report to the council at Monday night’s meeting, saying GoCOMO’s bus system continues to have a shortage of 11 full-time drivers. They plan to combine the current six fixed bus routes to three, due to the staffing shortage.

The discussions with MACC involve a class offering for potential drivers to earn a CDL and necessary licensing endorsements for driving a bus.

GoCOMo also says Columbia spokeswoman Sydney Olsen has developed a communications plan about the combined routes, which will start in August. The communications plan includes signage inside the buses, fliers and releases to the news media.