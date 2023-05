Two men are in the Callaway County Jail after being arrested with Fentanyl. Police stopped Niquerion Ousley and Troy Sharkey while driving over 90 – miles per hour headed into Jefferson City at the Missouri River bridge. Investigators say Ousely was found with a bag containing nearly three ounces of Fentanyl. Both men were identified as members of the ‘OMB’ gang.

The arrest happened last week.