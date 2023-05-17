STL City Attorney leaves job earlier than expected

(AP) — Embattled St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, who this month announced she would resign effective June 1, said Tuesday she is leaving office immediately, ending a turbulent tenure marked by frequent criticism, especially from Missouri’s Republican leaders.

The sudden announcement created confusion about who is running the prosecutor’s office in Missouri’s second-largest city. A statement from Gardner’s office said she has been working with St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell on the transition so his office can take over city cases “to prioritize public safety.”

But Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who will appoint a replacement, told reporters that he’ll announce his pick by Friday, and that until that person takes over, the Missouri attorney general’s office will operate the circuit attorney’s office, starting Wednesday.