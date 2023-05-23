Walk-On’s opens its doors in Columbia; it’s popular in college towns in the South

A Cajun restaurant that’s popular in the South has now opened in Columbia’s Broadway Bluffs.

The Columbia Chamber of Commerce ambassadors helped cut the ribbon Monday for Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar, which is located in the former Houlihan’s location. The new restaurant has been completed remodeled and includes an outdoor patio.

Walk-On’s is known for its Louisiana shrimp and catfish, waffle fries and Cajun ribeye. It’s also known for burgers so large that you need two hands to eat them. Walk-On’s is popular across the Southeast, including in college towns like Baton Rouge, Tuscaloosa, Oxford, Starkville and Clemson.

Columbia’s city council voted in December to approve the project.