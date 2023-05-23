Boone County residents seeing an average increase in reassessment of eight percent

About 54,000 assessment letters have been mailed by Boone County’s assessor.

The average increase in reassessment in most neighborhoods is eight percent, according to county assessor Kenny Mohr. He encourages anyone who feels the valuation is too high to call (573) 886-4268 and to have your name, phone number and parcel identification number ready. An appraiser will return your call.

You can also call to schedule an informal hearing on or before July 10.

You can also check the county assessor’s website for answers to frequently asked questions. Mr. Mohr says reassessed values of real estate are placed on the tax rolls by the assessor in odd-numbered years. He says personal property is assessed every year.

Mr. Mohr also says reassessment is the only way to be sure that taxpayers are being taxed fairly and taxed the same as other comparable property.