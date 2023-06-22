AG Bailey says he may take abortion case to high court

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey did not deliver his certification of the fiscal note summary on 11 abortion rights petitions within the 24 hours ordered Tuesday by Judge Jon Beetem.

Instead, Bailey filed a notice of appeal with Beetem’s court that he wanted to take the case to the Missouri Supreme Court

Under state law, after a proposed initiative is filed with the Secretary of State’s office, it is sent to the attorney general and the auditor. The attorney general must certify that the petition is in the form required by law and the auditor estimates the fiscal impact. After the auditor is done, the analysis is sent to the attorney general to determine if it, too, meets the legal requirements.

The process broke down when Bailey refused to accept the cost estimate prepared by Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick and refused to certify it.