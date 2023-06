Jefferson City firefighters battle two Wednesday fires. Crews were called to a vacant house on East Dunklin near Chestnut shortly before 8pm. That fire heavily damaged the vacant house. It was called a total loss. No one was injured.

Crews also put out a kitchen fire at an apartment on North Ten Mile Drive around 8:30pm. The fire was caused by unattended cooking in the kitchen of the apartment. 8 – 10 people in the building were evacuated. No one was hurt in that fire either.